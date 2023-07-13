Three days of rain broke the record of 102 years

Shimla: Three days of rain in Himachal Pradesh broke many records. The 102-year-old record has been broken in Ghamrur of Kangra district, while the 96-year-old record has been broken in Una district.

The Meteorological Department has analyzed the rainfall in Himachal between July 7 and 11. According to this, extremely heavy rains have been recorded in all the districts of the state in these three days.

Himachal has recorded 436 percent rainfall in three days. According to the Meteorological Department, monsoon lasts from June to September in Himachal. From the year 1971 to 2020, an average of 734.4 mm of rain is recorded in this season.

This year the monsoon had arrived in Himachal on 24th June. Within just 17 days, a total of 223 mm of rain has been recorded in Himachal.

It is 182 mm more than normal, while Himachal receives an average of 41.6 mm of rain during this period. According to the Meteorological Department, from July 7 to July 11, Bilaspur district received 335.9 mm of rain.

207.9 mm in Chamba, 258.7 in Hamirpur, 225.3 in Kangra, 107.6 in Kinnaur, 280 in Kullu, 124.8 in Lahul Spiti, 245.5 in Mandi, 268.9 in Shimla, 514 in Sirmaur, 472 mm in Solan and 265.3 mm in Una district. Has been done.

yellow alert again from 14

Yellow alert has again been issued for rain in Himachal. Although there is a possibility of light rain in the state on Thursday, there may be heavy rains in the state from 14 to 16 July.

The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rains in the state from July 14 to 16. An alert has been issued for all the districts except Lahul Spiti and Kinnaur.

​