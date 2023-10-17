Car fell into deep ditch, three youths from Beed died

Shimla: Three youths have died in a road accident in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh. According to the information, an auto car fell into a deep ditch near Rajgundha in Billing Valley.

In the accident, three youths traveling in the car died on the spot. All the deceased were residents of Beed. The accident happened around 12:00 pm on Monday.

The dead included two taxi drivers and a paraglider pilot. It is being told that all three were returning from a party in Rajgundha in a car. During this time the car fell into a deep ditch.

The age of all three is said to be around 30 years. The car that fell into a deep ditch at night was discovered only on Tuesday morning. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and started further action.