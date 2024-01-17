Chandigarh formula now for NTT recruitment, Read full news

Shimla: The Education Department is now going to consider the Chandigarh formula for the recruitment of free nursery teachers, i.e. NTT teachers.

In the review meeting of the Elementary Education Department and Holistic Education held under the chairmanship of Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar, it has been decided that once again a meeting should be held with the Women and Child Development Department.

Through this meeting, the possibility of starting pre-nursery classes on Chandigarh formula in the Anganwadi center near the school or in the school itself will be explored. For this, the formula of ‘education as well as nutrition’ already exists in the Government of India and the National Education Policy.

However, this formula will not work in stand alone Anganwadi centres. It has been decided in the review meeting that the Education Secretary will first discuss with the Women and Child Development Department, and then the Education Minister will be informed.

As far as the NTT course is concerned, this course of 2 years duration will be started in the state government’s diet. The state government is trying to make 500 primary, 100 high, 200 senior secondary schools and 50 degree colleges centers of excellence from the upcoming education session.

At least five teachers will be given in the primary school itself. There will also be focus on increasing admissions here. Directors of elementary and higher education departments have been asked to send progress reports in this regard to the secretariat.

In this meeting, Dr. Amarjeet Sharma, Director of the Higher Education Department, Rajesh Sharma, Project Director of Samagra Shiksha, besides officials of the Directorate and Secretariat were also present.

40% schools have not been clustered, Chamba is lagging behind

Education Secretary Rakesh Kanwar also reviewed the implementation of the decision to form school clusters. The report revealed that 40 percent of the clusters have not been formed yet. Chamba has proved to be the worst in this. The formation of 80 percent cluster here is still pending.

4123 clusters were to be formed in the entire state, out of which only 2300 clusters have been formed. During this, the Education Secretary has talked about fixing the responsibilities of the Deputy Directors. In this meeting, instructions were also given to work further on school adoption policy.