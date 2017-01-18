Himachal Pradesh board exams 2017: Class 12 date sheet released, check here

The exams for regular, compartment, improvement and additional subjects will begin on March 3 and end by March 28, 2017.
The date sheet for class 12 board examinations of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have been released. The papers for the All State Open School candidates will also begin on March 3 with the English exam, but will end a day earlier with Sociology being the last paper to be held on March 27, 2017.
The regular examinations begin at 9 am while the Open School exams will take place at 2 pm. The question papers will be distributed early and the candidates will be given 15 minutes to read through the questions before being allowed to start writing at the specified hour.
The date sheet for regular, compartment, improvement and additional class 12 exams is as follows:
Friday, March 3, 2017
English
Saturday, March 4, 2017
Financial Literacy
Monday, March 6, 2017
Mathematics
Tuesday, March 7, 2017
History
Wednesday, March 8, 2017
Biology
Business Studies
French/Urdu
Thursday, March 9, 2017
Political Science
Friday, March 10, 2017
Philosophy
Saturday, March 11, 2017
Chemistry
Dance (Kathak/Bharat- Natyam)
Fine Arts: Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts. (Commercial Arts)
Tuesday, March 14, 2017
Accountancy
Physics
Wednesday, March 15, 2017
Hindi
Thursday, March 16, 2017
Psychology
Friday, March 17, 2017
Economics
Saturday, March 18, 2017
Geography
Monday, March 20, 2017
Physical Education
Yoga
Tuesday, March 21, 2017
Computer Science (IP)
Wednesday, March 22, 2017
Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)
Thursday, March 23, 2017
Public Administration
Friday, March 24, 2017
Sanskrit
Saturday, March 25, 2017
Automobiles (NSQF)
Healthcare (NSQF)
Information Technology Enabled Services(ITES) (NSQF)
Security (NSQF)
Retail (NSQF)
Monday, March 27, 2017
Sociology
Tuesday, March 28, 2017
Music (Hindustani Vocal/Hindustani Instrumental Melodic)
Hindustani Instrumental Percussion
HPBOSE Class 10 exams 2017: Check date sheet here
HPBOSE exams 2017: The examination for regular/ compartment/ improvement/ additional subjects will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.
HPBOSE exams 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct the Class 10 board exam from March 4. The students can check the datesheet on the official website — hpbose.org. The examination for regular/ compartment/ improvement/ additional subjects will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.
Here is a complete list of the date sheet for regular students
HPBOSE Class 10 date sheet 2017
March 4 — Hindi
March 6 — English
March 8 — Social Science
March 10 — Sanskrit, Urdu,Tamil,Telugu, Punjabi
March 11 — Financial Literacy
March 14 — Mathematics
March 16 — Science and Technology
March 17 — Art-A, Music, Vocal Music, Home Science, Business (Elements of Business/Elements of book keeping/Type writing English or Hindi, Social Science, Computer Science, Arthshastra, Automobiles (NSQF) (Normal Track), Security (NSQF) (Normal Track), Retail (NSFQ) (Normal track), Healthcare (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Information technology Enabled Services (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Financial Literacy (NSFQ) (Normal Track).