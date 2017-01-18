Himachal Pradesh board exams 2017: Class 12 date sheet released, check here

The exams for regular, compartment, improvement and additional subjects will begin on March 3 and end by March 28, 2017.

The date sheet for class 12 board examinations of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education have been released. The exams for regular, compartment, improvement and additional subjects will begin on March 3 and end by March 28, 2017. The papers for the All State Open School candidates will also begin on March 3 with the English exam, but will end a day earlier with Sociology being the last paper to be held on March 27, 2017.

The regular examinations begin at 9 am while the Open School exams will take place at 2 pm. The question papers will be distributed early and the candidates will be given 15 minutes to read through the questions before being allowed to start writing at the specified hour.

The date sheet for regular, compartment, improvement and additional class 12 exams is as follows:

Friday, March 3, 2017

English

Saturday, March 4, 2017

Financial Literacy

Monday, March 6, 2017

Mathematics

Tuesday, March 7, 2017

History

Wednesday, March 8, 2017

Biology

Business Studies

French/Urdu

Thursday, March 9, 2017

Political Science

Friday, March 10, 2017

Philosophy

Saturday, March 11, 2017

Chemistry

Dance (Kathak/Bharat- Natyam)

Fine Arts: Painting, Graphic, Sculpture and Applied Arts. (Commercial Arts)

Tuesday, March 14, 2017

Accountancy

Physics

Wednesday, March 15, 2017

Hindi

Thursday, March 16, 2017

Psychology

Friday, March 17, 2017

Economics

Saturday, March 18, 2017

Geography

Monday, March 20, 2017

Physical Education

Yoga

Tuesday, March 21, 2017

Computer Science (IP)

Wednesday, March 22, 2017

Human Ecology and Family Science (HSc)

Thursday, March 23, 2017

Public Administration

Friday, March 24, 2017

Sanskrit

Saturday, March 25, 2017

Automobiles (NSQF)

Healthcare (NSQF)

Information Technology Enabled Services(ITES) (NSQF)

Security (NSQF)

Retail (NSQF)

Monday, March 27, 2017

Sociology

Tuesday, March 28, 2017

Music (Hindustani Vocal/Hindustani Instrumental Melodic)

Hindustani Instrumental Percussion

HPBOSE Class 10 exams 2017: Check date sheet here

HPBOSE exams 2017: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education will conduct the Class 10 board exam from March 4. The students can check the datesheet on the official website — hpbose.org. The examination for regular/ compartment/ improvement/ additional subjects will be held from 8:45 am to 12 pm.

Here is a complete list of the date sheet for regular students

HPBOSE Class 10 date sheet 2017

March 4 — Hindi

March 6 — English

March 8 — Social Science

March 10 — Sanskrit, Urdu,Tamil,Telugu, Punjabi

March 11 — Financial Literacy

March 14 — Mathematics

March 16 — Science and Technology

March 17 — Art-A, Music, Vocal Music, Home Science, Business (Elements of Business/Elements of book keeping/Type writing English or Hindi, Social Science, Computer Science, Arthshastra, Automobiles (NSQF) (Normal Track), Security (NSQF) (Normal Track), Retail (NSFQ) (Normal track), Healthcare (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Information technology Enabled Services (NSFQ) (Normal Track), Financial Literacy (NSFQ) (Normal Track).

