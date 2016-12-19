Himachal Pradesh government to reward best performing teachers

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh today said the government has started the ‘Shikshak Samman Yojana’ to reward best performing teachers giving good results by extending their service by a year.

“Teachers giving 100 per cent results in Mathematics, English and science subjects for five years in a row will be rewarded with one year extension in service,” he said at a function organised by the Government Teachers Association at Jawalamukhi.

On increasing schools in the state, Singh said the government has opened or upgraded 1,329 schools and opened 42 new government colleges in remote areas.

“Initial grant of Rs 5 crore has been provided to each new college and the state has created 1,177 posts for teachers and other categories in colleges. Besides, 5,608 posts were created for teachers in government schools,” he said. The government has filled 9,538 posts of teachers, regularised 6,937 teachers and appointed 3,226 teachers on contract basis, Singh said.

“Besides, 2,609 teachers and non-teaching employees were regularised in the higher education sector and 1,959 posts of trained graduate teachers (TGT) were filled through direct appointment and services of 2,647 contract teachers were regularised,” he informed.

The Chief Minister said honorarium of TGT teachers appointed by the parent teacher association has been raised from Rs 6,950 to Rs 14,130; for classical and vernacular teachers from Rs 6,750 to Rs 13,590 and primary teachers from Rs 7,500 to Rs 11,000 per month.

