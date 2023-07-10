four-lane update: If debris is seen on the four-lane, then the company will be blacklisted

Heaps of debris will no longer be tolerated during the construction of four lanes in Himachal Pradesh. NHAI has given strict instructions to the manufacturing company.

If companies throw debris outside the designated area, they can be blacklisted. NHAI has taken these steps in view of the rains.

Due to the throwing of debris at various places, there is a situation of flooding in the low-lying areas from the road. In view of these instructions have been issued.

NHAI regional officer Abdul Basit said that piles of debris on the four-lane will not be tolerated anymore. This order will remain applicable on other NHs including Kalka-Shimla, Shimla-Mataur, Kiratpur-Manali, Pathankot Mandi, and Pinjore-Nalagarh in the state.

He has instructed the companies to play their role well towards the environment. It is noteworthy that Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari had given orders to save trees two days ago in the Indian Road Congress session.

In this, instead of cutting trees, he had given instructions to uproot them and install them at another place. The Union Minister had ordered the engineers across the country to use modern technology to give world-class recognition to the construction of roads. He has talked about planting 68 thousand trees in lieu of the trees cut during the construction of new NH.