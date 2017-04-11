The first ever ropeway of Shimla, Jakhoo ropeway in operation

Shimla|| After a long construction duration of ten years the first ever ropeway of Queen of the Hills has been put into operation. Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh inaugurated the Jakhoo ropeway on Monday, 10 April. Travelling through this ropeway the road distance of 7km to Jakhoo Temple on steepy hill will be covered in mere 6 minutes.

The Jakhoo ropeway is expected to be one of the major attractions for tourists. Four ropeway cabins would travel at a time, out of which two would travel from Jakhoo to Ridge and two would travel opposite. Each cabin has 6 seats hence a ropeway would carry 24 passengers in one run.

The two way fare for the ropeway would be 550 rupee while one side ride would charge 300 rupees. A discounted monthly pass would be supplied to locals. With the launch of this ropeway government is expecting a boost in the tourism in Shimla.

Constructed by Jackson International Limited this ropeway would transport passengers from Ridge to Jakhoo Temple in six minutes. Built on the basis of Public-Private association this ropeway would avail government a lump-some of 57 lacs in first year while 15 percent of accumulated amount every following year.

Jakhoo ropeway is the first ropeway of the state capital. It was foundation stoned in 2007 and it has taken ten long years to come into operation. Built on the Swiss technique this ropeway has cost 30 crore rupees.

One more ropeway is proposed and under-construction in Shimla. It is being constructed near Tutikandi bypass and it will run upto Jodha Niwas by overlaying the Shimla city.

