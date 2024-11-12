2 Mandi cops arrested for bribery

Two policemen from Padhar police station in this district were arrested on Monday for bribery.

Sub-Inspector Ashok Kumar, the SHO of Padhar police station, and Head Constable Ashwani Kumar were taken into custody following a sting operation by the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau.

A complaint was filed by Virender Kumar, a resident of Gawali village in Padhar tehsil. Kumar accused the two cops of demanding money in exchange for helping him resolve a case against him.

Bureau SP Kulbhushan Verma said a trap was laid after receiving the complaint and SI Ashok Kumar caught accepting Rs 15,000 from the complainant. The cash was recovered and the two cops arrested.

The cops were presented in a court, where they were remanded in police custody for three days, said Verma.