20-Kilometer Rail Line will be Ready in a Year- Anurag said, Budget of One Thousand Crore Given to Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Barrie Railway Line

Strategically important work of 20 kilometers of the Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Berry-Barmana broad gauge rail line will be completed by March 2024.

The work of this line is going on at a fast pace and the construction work is being monitored from time to time.

These words were said by Union Information and Broadcasting and Youth Services Sports Minister- Anurag Thakur.

The special thing is that this year a budget of Rs 1000 crore has been given for the railway line, which is historic in itself.

In such a situation, this ambitious railway project will also prove to be important for the tourism development of Himachal.

In an informal conversation with journalists after attending the Disha meeting, Anurag Thakur said that the Modi government at the Center is making all possible efforts for the expansion of railways.

The Bhanupalli-Bilaspur railway line has been prioritized and given a pace. Apart from this, the construction work of the Kiratpur-Nerchowk four-lane is also going on at a fast pace.

Earlier an amount of Rs 1400 crore has been spent and due to leaving the work in the middle of the IL&FS company, the tender was held again. Now the budget of 2.5 thousand crore rupees is being spent on the construction of four lanes.

This work will be completed within the next two-three months and the distance will be reduced by 25 to 26 kilometers after the introduction of the four-lane. Along with this, the journey will also be pleasant. Many tunnels and bridges are being built on the four-lane.

Regular updates are being taken on the completion of time-bound work. Regarding the Disha meeting, Anurag Thakur said that the meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere.

