President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated Tulip Garden in Chharabra

President Draupadi Murmu today inaugurated the developed Tulip Garden at Rashtrapati Niwas at Chharabra near Shimla.

The Rashtrapati Niwas near Mashobra, formerly known as the ‘Presidential Retreat’, will be opened for visitors and tourists from April 23, 2023.

With this, tourists and common people will also be able to visit here and see different varieties of tulips like Strong, Gold, Denmark, Wellmark, Jumbopink and Laptop in Tulip Garden.

Smt. Murmu visited the premises of Rashtrapati Niwas and got information about other flowers and plants.

After the inauguration, along with the President, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Thakur Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu also visited the Tulip Garden.

The nature trail and gardens at Rashtrapati Niwas will also be opened for nature lovers and other visitors from April 23. For this, online booking can be done on the official website of Rashtrapati Bhavan.