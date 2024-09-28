Now, non-Himachalis to pay 150% higher fees for building plan approval

The Himachal Government has substantially increased the application fees for the approval of building plans. Non-Himachalis, who have bought land in relaxation of Section 118 of the Tenancy and Land Reform Act, 1972, will have to pay a 150 per cent higher fee than Himachalis for getting building plans approved from the Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department.

The TCP Department has notified the rules called the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning (12th Amendment) Rules, 2024. An amendment has been made to the Rule 16 of the Himachal Pradesh Town and Country Planning Rules, 2014. The department has sought objections and suggestions to the changes from people within one month.

All cases for building plan permission for residential use having a plot area up to 100 sq m shall be exempted from all kinds of fees

Also, no fee shall be charged from the below poverty line (BPL) families, economically-weaker sections (EWS) of society and from the applicants of housing schemes notified by the government from time to time

Besides, people from other states, who want an essentiality certificate (EC) for building hotels, industry or any other projects, will have to pay application fees of Rs 25,000, Rs 50,000 and Rs 1 lakh for plot sizes of 2,500 sq m, 10,000 sq m and over 10,000 sq m, respectively. The decision seems to be aimed at generating the much-needed revenue for the government, which is reeling under Rs 85,000-crore debt.

A major hike has also been made in the application fee for Himachalis for the approval of building plans, revision, alteration, subdivision of land, change of land use or change of building use with rates varying in the municipal corporation areas and outside.

As per Section 118, people from other states cannot purchase land in Himachal without the permission of the Revenue Department, be it for domestic or any commercial use.

However, all cases for building plan permission for residential use having a plot area up to 100 sq m shall be exempted from all kinds of fees. Also, no fee shall be charged from the below poverty line (BPL) families, economically-weaker sections (EWS) of society and from the applicants of housing schemes notified by the government from time to time. However, a family can avail of this benefit only once.