Cold wave in Himachal Pradesh due to rain and snowfall

The weather has taken a U-turn in Himachal Pradesh. Earlier, where the summer record was broken in Himachal in the month of April itself, and now there is snowfall in the month of April. Amidst the orange alert issued by the Meteorological Department, the peaks of the state have been covered with a sheet of snow.

On the other hand, it rained in the plains of the state including the capital Shimla. Due to rain and snowfall, the temperature of the state has recorded a drop of up to six degrees. Due to the fall in the temperature, coolness has returned in the atmosphere.

According to the information received from the Meteorological Department, six inches of snowfall has been recorded in Gondla and Kukumseri of Lahaul-Spiti and two inches in Keylong. Apart from this, snowfall has also been recorded in Atal Tunnel Rohtang.

Apart from this, 62 mm of rain has been recorded in Manali, 46 in Jogindernagar, 45 in Kasaul, 35 in Kotkhai, 33 in Chamba, 32 in Shimla, 31 in Kalpa, 15 in Dharamshala, 33 in Nurpur, 27 mm in Mashobra and Teesa.

Maximum Mercury

Una 33.2

Bilaspur 28.5

Nahan 28.0

Hamirpur 27.4

Solan 24.5

Kangra 23.9

Market 23.6

Shimla 21.8

Dharamshala 20.2

Kullu 22.4

Yellow alert Today and Tomorrow also

In Himachal Pradesh, a yellow alert has been issued for rain and snowfall on Thursday and Friday as well. After this, there is a possibility of light rain in the state till April 23.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Western Disturbance will remain active in the state till April 25 after this, there is a possibility of sunshine in the state.

Snowfall continues in the tourist places of Manali and Lahul. Tourists reaching Manali from the plains are facing cold like December and January. Solanganala, Palchanay, Nehru Kund, Kothi, Mazhach, and Burua of Manali are also drenched with snow.

On Wednesday, tourists did not have to go to Lahul to see the snow. A large number of tourists thronged from Nehru Kund to Solanganala on Wednesday to enjoy the snowfall. Atal Tunnel remained closed for tourists due to snowfall.

Along with the forecast of the Meteorological Department, there has been heavy rain in the lower areas including snowfall in the high-altitude areas of the tribal area district Kinnaur.

On Wednesday, all other peaks including the Great Himalayan mountain range in Kinnaur were covered with a white sheet of snow. Snowfall has also fallen in many areas like tourist places Chitkul, Asrang, Hango, and Nako.

Due to intermittent rains in Kinnaur since Tuesday evening, an increase in the water level of most of the rivers and drains was also observed. The Kinnaur administration has already issued an advisory instructing people not to go out of their houses unnecessarily.

Due to this change in the weather in Kinnaur district, NH 5 was closed for a few hours on Wednesday morning due to Lhasa falling on NH 5 at Pagal Nala near Kasthal.

Junior Engineer Satish Joshi said that the road was blocked for about half an hour after coming to Lhasa in Pagal Nala, which has been restored.