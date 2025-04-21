HP returned funds given by Centre for development projects: Nadda

National president of the BJP and Union Minister for Health and Fertilizers JP Nadda accused the Congress government in the state of returning money given by the union government for developmental works.

The Himachal government, he said, was the only government in the country to do so.

“This government is the most corrupt government of Congress. This is height of mismanagement.

They are accusing the union government of not allotting funds to Himachal. I ask which money is due from the Centre and not being given,” Nadda said while addressing a press conference today.

Nadda said the union government had given Rs 25 crore for development of Medical Devices Park in Baddi.

The union government was to give about Rs 100 crores for the project. However, the state government has returned the money given for project to the union government.

Bulk Drug Park was another big project given by PM Narendra Modi in Una district of Himachal.

The union government had committed Rs 1000 crore for the Bulk Drug Park and had given Rs 225 crore as first instalment. It has been two years but the amount has not been utilised by the state government.

Nadda further said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has been trying to build a narrative that the union government was not helping Himachal.

In the current financial year of 2025-26, as much as Rs 11,806 crore has been sanctioned for Himachal. In last financial year (2024-25), Rs 10,681 crore was sanctioned for Himachal out of which Rs 8,915 crore has been released to the state till January.

Under grants-in-aid, Rs 13,285 crore has been released for the state. For record digitisation, Rs 1,050 crore has been given to the state. For expansion of railways in the state, Rs 2,700 crore has been sanctioned.

Farmers have not been given compensation for their land acquired for the Bhanupli-Bilaspur railway line despite the fact that the union government has released the money.

Kisan Credit Card limit has been raised from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh due which 10 lakh farmers have benefited. As many as 38,000 houses were given under PM Awas Yojana, Nadda said.

He further said that Central projects like AIIMS and the IIM were given to the state by the Modi government. Rs 1,782 crores were given for rain disaster in Himachal. Distribution of the fund was a matter for investigation.

Nadda said that if Chief Minister Sukhu cannot run government he should step down. It had never happened in Himachal history that treasury was closed on March 31.

National Herald was given advertisement worth crores though the paper is not published, he said.

He further said that many health projects that were given by the union government to Himachal such as integrated public health laboratories have not been executed. National Centre for Disease Control was sanctioned for Himachal but has not been executed.

Nadda said that he was in Chamba district to check the progress of Aspirational District project.

“The district has progressed well on many parameters but there some discrepancies in some areas that I have pointed out to the district administration,” he said.

Earlier JP Nadda was given a warm welcome by the BJP leaders from Kangra district.