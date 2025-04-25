Infant among five killed after car falls in deep gorge in Mandi

Five persons, including an 8-month-old baby, lost their lives in a tragic road accident near Pandoh Dam in Mandi today. The accident occurred on the Bakhli road when a car veered off the road and rolled down in a deep gorge in the area.

All five occupants of the vehicle died on the spot. The victims have been identified as Duni Chand (35), his wife Kanta Devi (30), their 8-month-old daughter Kinjal, of Taraur village; Dahlu Ram of Naun village in Mandi; and Meena Kumari from Nepal.

According to preliminary information from the police, the crash took place as they were on their way back from a wedding.

Upon receiving the alert, a police team from the Pandoh police post rushed to the scene and, with the help of locals, recovered the bodies from the gorge.

Mandi SP Sakshi Verma confirmed the incident and stated that an investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the accident.