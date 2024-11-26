Fresh snowfall revives hopes for hoteliers in Kullu-Manali

The recent snowfall in the Lahaul valley of Lahaul and Spiti district, as well as the higher altitude areas of the Manali region, including Rohtang Pass in Kullu district, has revived the hopes of hoteliers in these popular tourist destinations. The snowfall, which occurred on Saturday, has led to a slight improvement in tourist footfall.

With the winter season in full swing, the sight of snow-covered landscapes has drawn an influx of tourists to Rohtang Pass, one of the most sought-after tourist spots in the Kullu-Manali region. While the snowfall is currently scanty, hoteliers and local tourism stakeholders are hopeful that more snowfall in the coming days will further boost tourism and provide a much-needed boost to the local economy.

Hemraj Sharma, a hotelier based in Manali town, shared his optimism, stating, “There has been a slight increase in tourist footfall in Kullu-Manali after the fresh snowfall and we are expecting the numbers to rise further in the coming days.” Sharma added that the snow-covered terrain, particularly around Rohtang Pass, is a significant attraction for visitors who are eager to experience winter activities and scenic views.

Anup Thakur, president of the Kullu-Manali Paryatan Vikas Mandal, also expressed confidence in the upcoming winter tourism season. “We are expecting good business in the coming days due to the attraction of snow at Rohtang Pass,” he said. Thakur noted that online queries for room bookings have surged in two days.

For the tourism industry in Kullu-Manali, snowfall is considered a boon. The region’s hotels, resorts and local businesses rely heavily on winter tourism and the arrival of snow signals a busy tourist season ahead.