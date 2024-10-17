Govt will promote sports in all educational institutes: Minister

Education Minister Rohit Thakur yesterday said that the government was committed to improving the quality of education and promoting sports in all educational institutions in Himachal.

He inaugurated the 39th State Level Sports Competition for Under-14 students organised by the Himachal Pradesh School Sports Organisation at Government Senior Secondary School at Dharampur in Mandi district.

Rohit extended best wishes to the 450 participating students and their coaches from all 12 districts of the state. He emphasised the importance of sports, reminding the students that both victory and defeat were part of the journey.

The minister highlighted the government’s efforts to provide quality education and conduct regular sports competitions to boost students’ physical and mental development. He said the Chief Minister was actively working to improve the quality of education in schools and colleges.

He announced the setting up of Rajiv Gandhi Day-Boarding Schools in all Assembly constituencies and the allocation of funds for various educational infrastructure projects, including a multi-purpose building and science labs in local schools.

The minister assured the gathering that local MLA Chander Shekhar’s various demands would be addressed. He said that a budget of Rs 2 crore would be allocated for the construction of a multi-purpose building in Dharampur next year. He added that a computer lab and a basketball field would be provided at Government College in Dharampur.

He said that the budget approval would be granted for a science laboratory at Government Senior Secondary School, Choltara, and for the renovation of the science lab building at the GSSS, Dharampur.

The minister said funds would be provided for construction of a basketball sports hostel at Government College, Sarkaghat, and for the renovation of the hostel.

He called for collective efforts to combat substance abuse and urged students to engage in sports for their overall development. Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar welcomed the minister and expressed gratitude for addressing the community’s educational needs.