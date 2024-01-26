Republic Day; 110 received Padma Shri award including 5 Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan

Today the country is celebrating its 75th Republic Day. Hearty congratulations and best wishes to all of you on this auspicious occasion. The Padma awards were announced on Thursday evening on the eve of Republic Day.

Among these, Somdutt Battu of Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh has been given the Padma Shri award this time. He has been awarded for his incomparable work in the field of art.

This time a total of 132 Padma awards have been given, including five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan and 110 Padma Shri. This time the nation has honored 34 unsung heroes who have done incomparable work in their field.

These include the name of the first female mahout Parvati Barua. Parvati started taming wild elephants at the age of 14 to overcome stereotypes. He has been selected for Padma Shri in the field of social work (animal welfare).

Apart from this, Jageshwar Yadav (tribal activist),

Chami Murmu (Tribal Environmentalist and Women Empowerment),

Apart from this, Padma Shri will also be given to Chellammal, Sangthankima (Social Work, Mizoram).

Apart from this, Hemchand Manjhi, Yang Jamohlengo etc. have also been given Padma Shri award.