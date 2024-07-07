Sexual harassment case registered against schoolteacher in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu

On Saturday, a case under Section 75 of the BNS and Section 8 of the POCSO Act was registered at the Kullu Woman police station against a schoolteacher following complaint from the project coordinator of Child Welfare Committee, Kullu.

According to the police, the complainant alleged that several girl students of Government Middle School in the Kullu district were sexually harassed by their schoolteacher. The case is under investigation.

The police are looking into all aspects of the case and efforts are on to arrest the accused teacher,” said a police officer.