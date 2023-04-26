Yellow alert for four days of rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh

An alert has been issued regarding rain and hailstorm in the state from Wednesday. The possibility of strong thunderstorms has also been imposed in many districts of Himachal Pradesh.

According to the information received from the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of bad weather in Himachal Pradesh for four days.

According to the Meteorological Center Shimla, there is a possibility of rain in the plains, middle and high mountain parts of the state from April 26 to 29.

During this, there may be snowfall on the peaks. Yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorm in some parts.

Due to the rain-hail alert, the tension of the farmers-horticulturists has increased. It rained in many areas of Kangra on Tuesday. Due to this, the wheat kept cut in the fields has been damaged.