Cloud burst in Kinnaur; Flood destroys apple orchards in Kamru and Runang Nala

Shimla: In many places of Kinnaur district, the incidents of the explosion have come to the fore once again.

Over a dozen private vehicles have been damaged due to flooding in Kamru Panchayat area of Kinnaur district at around 5.30 am on Wednesday morning, and hundreds of apple plants have been damaged.

The flood debris that came in the drain along Kamru village has also entered the houses of many villagers including the primary school.

Since the incident, police and home guard personnel along with the villagers have been engaged in relief and rescue operations.

Similarly, National Highway 5 has been closed due to flood in Runang Nala due to sudden change in the hills of Meeru Panchayat area.

Due to heavy rains in many areas of Kinnaur district, Karcham Sangla link road is also closed at many places, the work of restoring is ongoing.