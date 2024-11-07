Power Ministry to take impartial stand on HP-Punjab dispute over Shanan project: Khattar

Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has assured that the Union Power Ministry will take an impartial stand on the dispute between Himachal Pradesh and Punjab over the 110 MW Shanan project, adhering strictly to the law.

This comes after Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu sought the Union Government’s intervention in securing the project’s return from Punjab, citing the expiration of Punjab’s lease period.

The Shanan project, located near Jogindernagar in Mandi district, has been a point of contention between the two states. Himachal Pradesh claims that since the lease has ended, the project should be transferred to the state, along with its assets. However, Punjab has moved the Supreme Court, seeking to retain control.

Khattar emphasised that the Centre will act impartially and file an affidavit in the Supreme Court. He also assured that a joint meeting will be convened with all stakeholder states, including Punjab, Haryana, and Rajasthan, to resolve Himachal’s demand for a 7.19 per cent share in Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

Punjab’s lease period for the project has ended and the Union Government must intervene to ensure the project’s transfer to Himachal Pradesh, along with all its assets,” Sukhu said while seeking Khattar’s intervention in the matter. He added that the Shanan project was never part of the erstwhile Punjab, therefore the issue cannot be decided under the Punjab Reorganisation Act of 1966.

The CM also urged the Union Government to direct BBMB to release 13,066 million units of outstanding power arrears it owed to Himachal from November 1996 to October 2011.

Despite a Supreme Court ruling in favour of the state, Himachal Pradesh is yet to receive its rightful share from the concerned states,” Sukhu said.

Khattar directed officials to expedite the implementation of Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Himachal Pradesh, emphasising that it is crucial for the state to ensure smart metering and reduce power losses. The progress of various urban development schemes funded by the Union Government, including Swachh Bharat Mission, AMRUT, Urban Livelihood Mission, and Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana were also discussed.