Centre sets January 15 deadline for SJVNL’s response on power projects

The Centre has given Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam (SJVNL) a deadline of January 15, 2025, to comply with Himachal Pradesh’s energy policy, which mandates enhanced free power.

Failure to comply will result in the state government taking over three power projects: the 210 MW Luhri Phase-1, 382 MW Sunni Project, and 66 MW Dhaulasidh hydropower projects.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu made this announcement after meeting Union Power and Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Sukhu emphasised that Himachal Pradesh will not hesitate to reclaim these projects if SJVNL refuses to provide enhanced free power.

“We have been raising the issue of Himachal getting royalty aligned with the state government’s energy policy, which mandates 12 per cent royalty for the first 12 years, 18 per cent for the subsequent 18 years and 30 per cent for the next 10 years in the power projects,” he asserted. Sukhu said when private companies already comply with this policy then the central PSUs should also follow it.

Sukhu added that the state government is willing to reimburse SJVNL for expenses incurred on these projects. He criticised SJVNL for commencing construction without signing an implementation agreement, emphasising that Himachal Pradesh deserves its rightful share from water resources.

The CM has consistently maintained that protecting Himachal’s interests is non-negotiable and has blamed the previous BJP regime for failing to secure enhanced royalty from PSUs like National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC), National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), and SJVNL.