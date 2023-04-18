Will Solve the Problems Caused by the Fore-lane soon

A delegation headed by the District President of Four-lane Sangharsh Samiti, District Kullu, Dinesh Sen had met Chief Parliamentary Secretary Sunder Singh Thakur and Manali MLA Bhubaneswar Goud, on the basis of which Manali MLA Bhubaneswar Goud met in the Zilla Parishad Kullu auditorium on Monday.

A meeting was organized under the leadership of, which was presided over by the District Deputy Commissioner, Kullu.

In this meeting, a detailed discussion was held regarding the various problems faced by the people due to the construction of the four-lane road, such as roads, approach roads, drains, power lines, drinking water sources, loss of land and buildings around it, etc.

Based on this, a review meeting will be held again within a month and before that SDM Kullu and SDM Manali will go to the spot and prepare an inspection report.

In the meeting, NHAI officers, officers of concerned departments besides administrative officers, Zilla Parishad Chairman Pankaj Parmar, Vice President Veer Singh Thakur, members Aruna Thakur and Asha Thakur, District President of Fourlane Sangharsh Samiti Dinesh Sen, new Advocates Mahendra Thakur, Davindra Negi, Hukam Thakur, Kusum Chand, President of District Toll Plaza Sangharsh Samiti Rajgir Mahant etc participated.

Special gratitude was expressed by the committee for the efforts made by MLA Bhuvaneshwar Gaur.