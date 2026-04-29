Rainfall continues in Himachal amid yellow alert; temperatures dip across state

Light rainfall continued in many places of the state on Wednesday, amid orange and yellow alerts, bringing mercury down by a few notches.

Rain has been observed in Shimla, Mandi, Manali, Kangra, Solan, Nahan and Kalpa over the past 24 hours.

As a result, minimum temperatures across the state dropped by two to three degrees, while maximum temperatures dropped by three to nine degrees.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, rain is very likely to continue in many parts of the state throughout the day.

The department has issued yellow alerts for Shimla, Kangra, Hamirpur, Una, Mandi and Chamba districts for the next few hours, resulting in significant precipitation in isolated places of these districts.

Minimum temperature in Shimla is 14.6°C, Dharamsala 20.6°C, Manali 10.9°C, Solan 12.7°C, Kangra 17.5°C, Mandi 16.7°C, Bilaspur 18.5°C, Paonta Sahib 23°C, Nahan 16.7°C, Una 19°C, Bhuntar 12.9°C and Kalpa 6°C.