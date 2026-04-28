Panchayat elections in Himachal Pradesh on May 26, 28, 30

Voting for the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) in Himachal Pradesh will be held on May 26, 28 and 30.

Announcing the election schedule and the immediate enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct, the State Election Commission said a total of 31,182 public representatives will be elected through these polls.

Around 50.89 lakh voters are eligible to participate in the elections.

State Election Commissioner Anil Khachi, while addressing a press conference, said the elections will be conducted to elect 3,754 pradhans, 3,754 vice-pradhans, 21,654 ward members, 1,769 panchayat samiti members and 251 zila parishad members.

The results for gram panchayats will be declared on the same day as that of voting, while the results for panchayat samitis and zila parishads will be announced on May 31.

Voters can use any of the 16 approved documents as identity proof in these elections.

Candidates can file their nomination papers on May 9, 10 and 11, while the withdrawal of nominations is scheduled for May 14 and 15. Election symbols will be allotted immediately after the withdrawal process, and candidates will not be allowed to choose symbols of their preference.