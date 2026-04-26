Fresh project report to revive Paror-Padhar 4-lane stretch

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has appointed a new consultant agency to prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR) for the 60-km Paror-Padhar stretch of Pathankot-Mandi four-lane project which had been hanging fire for the past four years.

With the appointment of the consultant, the Pathankot-Mandi highway corridor is set to regain momentum.

The move is expected to remove long-standing hurdles that had stalled work for several years on the strategically important stretch which will link Pathankot with Leh.

A senior officer of NHAI said that once the revised DPR is completed and approved, the process for land acquisition and calling global bids would be taken up.

The proposed four-lane corridor which passes through high mountains is expected to significantly improve travel between Pathankot and Mandi by shortening the existing distance by nearly 48 km.

At present, the distance between the two towns is around 219 km, which is likely to come down to nearly 171 km after the completion of the project.

The road is considered crucial not only for public convenience but also from a strategic point of view.

It is expected to provide smoother connectivity with the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway and create an alternative route for movement of defence forces towards Leh and Ladakh, other forward areas.

Improved connectivity is also likely to benefit tourism, trade and transport in Kangra, Palampur, Baijnath, Mandi and Kullu districts.

Residents of the region have been demanding early completion of the project, saying the present road alignment causes delays, traffic congestion and higher fuel costs.

A modern four-lane highway is expected to reduce travel time considerably and make commuting safer.

Kangra-Chamba Member of Parliament Dr Rajeev Bhardwaj said efforts were being made at various levels to expedite the project.

He stated that discussions had been held with NHAI officials and project authorities to ensure that the DPR is prepared at the earliest so that land acquisition is started and construction begins without further delay.

The project had remained in limbo after earlier plans could not progress, causing disappointment among commuters and local businesses. However, the appointment of a fresh consultant has renewed hopes among the people of the area.

Local residents and transporters have welcomed the latest development, saying better roads are essential for economic growth in the hill state.

They expressed hope that authorities would now complete formalities swiftly and start construction work on priority.

If implemented in a time-bound manner, the revived project is expected to transform regional connectivity and bring major relief to thousands of daily commuters using the Pathankot-Mandi route.