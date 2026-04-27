New paragliding site gets green signal in Chirgaon

A new paragliding site in the Chirgaon-Chanshal valley has been tested by a technical committee and found suitable for commercial operations. The testing was carried out by the technical committee constituted under the Directorate of Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports (ABVIMAS).

The inspection and trial flights were led by ABVIMAS Director Avinash Negi along with expert pilots and technical members.

The team conducted a detailed assessment of the take-off and landing areas, wind conditions, terrain safety and overall operational feasibility. Based on the evaluation by the technical committee, the site has been declared fit for commercial paragliding, which is expected to significantly boost adventure tourism in the Chirgaon-Chanshal region.

Speaking on the occasion, Negi said Himachal Pradesh is already a leading destination for adventure sports and continue to grow steadily.

“The government is committed to promoting adventure tourism and we are constantly identifying and developing new sites with strong tourism potential. With the development of this site, tourists visiting Chanshal will now have a new adventure sport to experience,” he said.

He further added that such initiatives will not only enhance tourism but also create employment opportunities for local youth in the adventure tourism sector.

A detailed proposal for notification of the site will now be sent to the government, following which the necessary formalities will be completed to officially notify the site and commence commercial operations.

The initiative is expected to strengthen the local economy by generating jobs in paragliding operations, guiding, hospitality, transport and allied services.

It will also attract both domestic and international tourists seeking new and offbeat adventure destinations.

The officials emphasised that such efforts align with the state’s vision of promoting safe, sustainable and responsible adventure tourism while maintaining environmental balance.