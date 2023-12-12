Weather Update: Chances of rain and snowfall today

Shimla: There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in some parts of the central and high hills of the state on December 12. According to Meteorological Center Shimla, the weather is expected to remain clear in all parts of the state from 13 to 17 December.

There is a possibility of rain and snowfall in some areas of eight central and high hill districts of the state, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti on Tuesday.

The weather will be clear in the plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra on Tuesday. On Monday, there was sunshine with light clouds in the capital Shimla. The weather remained clear in other areas including Dharamshala.

Minimum Temperature

Shimla 5.4, Sundernagar 1.1, Bhuntar 0.4, Kalpa minus 0.6, Dharamshala 5.2, Una 3.3, Nahan 8.4, Palampur 4.0, Solan 1.2, Manali minus 0.4, Kangra 5.5, Mandi 1.7, Chamba 3.7, Dalhousie 6.4, Jubbarhatti 6.5, Ku Fury 4.6, Narkanda 2.5, Reckong Peo 1.8, Seaubag 0.4, Dhaulakuan 5.9, Barthin 5.5, Samdho minus 5.1, Reckong Peo 11.0, Sarahan 2.5 and Dehragopipur recorded 8.0 degrees Celsius.

Maximum Temperature

Chamba 18.8, Kukumseri 10.4, Keylong 7.9, Dharamshala 18.0, Kangra 21.0, Bhuntar 18.2, Mandi 18.9, Barthin 20.6, Sundernagar 21.5, Narkanda 9.2, Kalpa 10.3, Reckong Peo 14.4, Shimla 14.0, Kufri 8.3, Jubb 16.9 degrees Celsius in Dhatti and 18.6 degrees Celsius in Solan.