Chances of rain and snowfall for two days in eight districts including Shimla

Shimla: The weather will be clear in all areas of the state on Monday. There are chances of rain and snowfall at some places on 12th and 13th December.

The weather is likely to change in the central and high-hill districts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, Chamba, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. There will be sunshine in the plain districts of Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Kangra. Clear weather is forecast in the entire state from December 14.

The weather remained clear in all areas of the state on Sunday. Maximum temperature in Una was 25.2, Kangra-Sundernagar 23.0, Chamba 23.3, Solan 22.7, Bhuntar 21.5, Nahan 21.1, Dharamshala 21.0, Mandi 18.8, Shimla 15.7, Dalhousie 13.2, Manali 12.9, Kalpa 12.1. and Keylong recorded 5.7 degrees Celsius.

On the other hand, on Saturday night the minimum temperature was minus 4.6 in Samdo, minus 1.8 in Kalpa, 0.2 in Manali, 0.5 in Bhuntar, 1.1 in Sundernagar, 2.0 in Mandi, 2.4 in Solan, 1.2 in Narkanda, 3.5 in Chamba, 4.4 in Una, Kangra 5.6 degree Celsius was recorded in Shimla, 6.1 degree Celsius in Shimla and 7.2 degree Celsius was recorded in Dharamshala.