Application for Military Nursing Service Recruitment starts; Apply till 26th

Shimla: The application process for National Testing Agency (NTA) Short Service Commission (SSC) Military Nursing Service Recruitment 2023 started from Monday.

Interested and eligible candidates can submit their application form by visiting the official website E&ams. nta.ac.in.

The last date to apply is 26 December 2023. After filling the application form, candidates will also be allowed to edit the form.

The date for editing the application form has been fixed as December 27 and December 28. Let us tell you, the selection of candidates for the Military Nursing Service Recruitment 2023 examination will be done through computer based test.

CBT will be conducted on January 14 at selected centers across India. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 12:30 pm. Hall tickets will be released in the first week of January 2024.

The date of declaration of result will be announced later. The exam is conducted only for female candidates who are Indian and whose age should be between 21 to 35 years.

Apply like this

To apply, first go to the official website e&ams.nta.ac.in. Register by clicking on the recruitment link on the home page. Fill the necessary details in the application form. Pay the application fees.