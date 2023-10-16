Weather deteriorated in Himachal, snowfall on peaks, heavy rain in Shimla

Shimla: The weather has deteriorated in Himachal Pradesh. Amidst the yellow alert, snowfall has been recorded in the high mountain areas of the state and rain has been recorded in others. It is raining heavily in the state capital Shimla and other parts.

It became dark in Shimla at 9:00 am on Monday. The weather of the capital has become cold due to rain with strong winds. Drizzle started in the capital with strong winds around 8:45 am.

Due to fog, the darkness increased so much that the vehicles had to turn on their headlights. A huge drop in temperature has been recorded due to rain. School children and working people also had to face problems in the morning.

On the other hand, snowfall has been recorded in Lakkadamndi of Chamba district. Rain has been recorded in low lying areas. Traffic is disrupted due to landslides on five routes including Bharmour-Pathankot Highway.

People are leaving their homes wearing warm clothes

On the other hand, due to rain and strong cold winds that started in Bilaspur district on Monday morning, the chill increased. People are coming out of their homes wearing warm clothes. Farmers have heaved a sigh of relief from the rain.

After harvesting of maize, farmers across the district are preparing for sowing of Rabi crops. District Agriculture Officer Rajiv said that Rabi crop season will start from October 25. This rain is very beneficial for agriculture.

The weather will remain bad for so many days

At the same time, it is raining with thunderstorms in Sirmaur district also. There was darkness here during the day. The weather remains bad in Solan also.

The weather is bad in Una district also. Here, with the onset of darkness during the day, the cold has increased due to strong winds.

Yellow alert of heavy rain in the state has been issued by Meteorological Center Shimla today. While there is a possibility of snowfall in higher altitude areas.

There is a possibility of rain in most parts and snowfall on the peaks on Tuesday also. The weather is likely to remain bad in the state till October 18. The weather is expected to clear from 19th.