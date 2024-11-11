4 houses gutted in fire in Shimla’s Rohru; marriage function was on in one house

Four houses were gutted in a fire that broke out in Seri village in Shimla district’s Rohru subdivision in the early hours of Monday.

A cow was burnt alive, no loss of life was reported in the incident. One of the houses caught fire and it soon spread to adjoining houses as gas cylinders kept in the kitchen they exploded. A marriage function was going on in one of the houses engulfed in the fire.

Four fire tenders were rushed in and it took almost three-and-a-half hours to bring it under control. Losses incurred are being assessed and arrangements for stay and other basic necessities are being made. An investigation is underway to ascertain the cause of the fire, police said, adding that preliminary reports hint at an electrical short-circuit.