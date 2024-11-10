Special arrangements to ferry visitors to Shri Renuka Ji Fair

The International Shri Renuka Ji Fair, starting on November 11, will have expanded transport services with 10 additional buses deployed to accommodate visitors.

The district administration has coordinated with the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) to ensure reliable transportation from remote parts of the district to the fairground, enhancing accessibility for attendees.

The Nahan depot would provide two buses, while eight additional buses have been brought from the Shimla division to accommodate visitors at the fair.

The HRTC has pledged to maintain regular bus service on all routes, with additional buses ready to operate as needed during the peak hours. This year, fewer buses from other depots will be available due to the overlap of the Shri Renuka Ji Fair and the Lavi Fair in Rampur Bushahr on the same day.

Last year, 14 extra buses were sourced from outside depots, but the coinciding events have limited this year’s transportation capacity.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) has issued temporary permits for about half a dozen private buses to maintain the service during the fair. However, no buses have been arranged from neighbouring towns in Haryana, such as Yamunanagar, Ambala, Naraingarh, Raipur Rani, Bilaspur, Panchkula and Barwala for the fair.

This year, the focus would be solely on deploying buses from within the district to ferry visitors to the fairground.

To ease congestion, the Renuka police have made a traffic management plan. Buses from Nahan would be parked near Jalal Bridge in Dadahu, while buses arriving from Sangrah would be stationed along the Sangrah route.

Besides, buses from the Chandni and Khalakyar areas would be parked on the main road just before reaching fairground.

Anshik Sharma, Acting Regional Manager, HRTC, said eight extra buses from the Shimla division would be deployed to ferry visitors.

He said all routes would be closely monitored and efforts would be made to connect more rural areas with bus service. If necessary, the Nahan depot was prepared to increase its bus fleet to meet the demand for ferrying more visitors, Sharma added.