BJP MLAs leave Himachal assembly in protest, demands clarity on Kanga bank grants

BJP legislators left the House on Thursday amidst pandemonium, alleging that the government was not providing answers to their questions.

They left after the government stated that information regarding a question about funds disbursed to Mahila Mandals in the Dehra Assembly constituency by the Kangra Central Cooperative Bank between June and July 2024 was being collected.

Unsatisfied with this response, Ashish Sharma, MLA from Hamirpur, asserted that the information was being deliberately withheld, as obtaining it in the digital age should not be difficult.

He then proceeded to present the information he had sought from the House himself. Leader of the Opposition, Jai Ram Thakur, also commented on the situation, alleging that the government was attempting to conceal information on significant questions by claiming that it was being collected.

Thakur further questioned the legality of the bank’s disbursement of funds during the period when the model code of conduct was in effect.

He asked if the government would provide the information requested by Ashish Sharma during this session. Speaker Kuldeep Pathania declared the BJP’s protest unwarranted and against the rules.

However, he permitted Ashish Sharma to present the information he had gathered in the House, which would be investigated by the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat.

Meanwhile, Agnihotri stated that the information was being collected from the bank and would be provided as soon as it was received.

He also pointed out that the Opposition had faced similar situations when they were in power.