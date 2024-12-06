BRO begins road metalling work on Udaipur-Madgran stretch in Lahaul-Spiti

In a significant development for residents of Madgran village in Udaipur subdivision of tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has commenced the long-awaited road metalling project, marking a major initiative to improve connectivity in the area with other parts of the state.

This vital project, which is being executed on a war footing, aims to address the longstanding issues created by dust and unpaved road in the region. These problems have brought immense hardship for locals and their agriculture.

According to residents of Madgran village, the unpaved Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi (SKTT) road heading from Udaipur to Madgran village, often a source of dust storms, has caused severe damage to crops and created numerous difficulties for them.

“Understanding gravity of the situation, Lahaul and Spiti MLA Anuradha Rana made it her priority to address the problem. She personally approached the BRO Chief Engineer and requested his special intervention to resolve the issue. Despite facing several logistical challenges, the Chief Engineer took immediate action and gave approval for initiating the roadwork in the current season,” residents said.

Expressing her gratitude, MLA Anuradha Rana praised efforts of the BRO team, acknowledging the commitment of the Chief Engineer and the Officer Commanding. She highlighted the importance of the road project, which is expected to significantly reduce hardships faced by villagers.

“It is a long-awaited relief for the people of Madgran village. We are extremely thankful to the BRO team, especially the Chief Engineer and the Officer Commanding, for their unwavering support and efforts,” she said.