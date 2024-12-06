Controlled corruption, rolled out schemes to improve financial health: Sukhu

The Congress government has faced a political upheaval and financial constraints in its first two years in office but Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is optimistic that the decisions taken by his Cabinet to make Himachal self-reliant will yield positive results.

In an exclusive interview with The Tribune, the Chief Minister shared the road map for the next three years to not only fulfil the remaining guarantees but also ensure that the financial health of the state improves and the rural economy is strengthened.

It has been my dream to bring about ‘Vyavastha parivartan’ for laying the foundation of a self-reliant Himachal, the results of which are becoming visible. We had inherited a debt-ridden state where it was difficult to even meet day-today expenses. In the first two years, we were able to generate an additional revenue of Rs 2,200 crore. It is only by making Himachal self-reliant that we can ensure the welfare of every section of society that the previous BJP regime failed to do.

We will promote tourism, hydropower, food processing, dairy and data storage industries. The thrust will be on strengthening the rural economy and for which an MGNREGA wages have been raised, milk procurement and the MIS for wheat and maize have been increased. The thrust will be on the hydropower sector but by seeking our legitimate rights. The SJVNL has become a company with Rs 6,700 crore turnover through hydropower in Himachal while our budget is mere Rs 5,800 crore. We are strengthening tourism infrastructure to generate job avenues.

nitially, we did face a problem but now we have passed that stage. We have now developed our resources, irrespective of any help pouring in from the Central Government. We launched many new schemes and ended corruption, thus improved the financial health of the state.

No Chief Minister is permanent but the interests of the state must be protected at all cost. So, I have demanded higher free power from the Luhri, Dhaula Sidh, Sunni and Duggar hydroelectric projects. All our plans might not fructify but a major leap has been taken to make Himachal self-reliant. We will get Rs 1,000 crore from the Shong Tong project from 2026, Rs 500 crore from solar power and enhanced revenue from hydropower.

It is through fiscal prudence and discipline that several corrective measures have been taken to bring the derailed economy on track and positive results are becoming visible. We should ask the BJP what decisions it had taken in the interest of common people.

We are spending Rs 27,000 crore every year on salaries and pensions of the employees. Our annual budget is Rs 58,000 crore with a hole (shortfall) of Rs 4,000 crore due to the non-receipt of the anticipated income from areas like water cess, which added to our financial problems.

In June 2022, the BJP regime had distributed freebies but I took a bold decision to reimpose the withdrawn VAT on diesel, withdrew power subsidy from income tax payers and charged commercial water rates from hotels and industry in rural areas.

There is a misconception that subsidies help win elections. I firmly believe that the economically weaker sections of society must get all benefits and the well off people must be excluded. I will not hesitate to take more such decisions in the interest of the state.