Belgian paraglider killed in mid-air collision at Bir Billing

A devastating paragliding accident occurred near Billing this evening, claiming the life of Feyarets, a 67-year-old pilot from Belgium.

The seasoned pilot was participating in the upcoming International Paragliding World Cup Championship, scheduled to take place at Bir Billing from November 2 to 10.

Anurag Sharma, president of Bir Billing Paragliding Association (BPA), said the fatal mishap involved a mid-air collision between two paragliders shortly after take-off from Billing. Despite swift response from BPA volunteers and police, Feyarets’ body remains to be retrieved from the dense forest.

This tragic incident raises concerns about the safety and security of pilots and tourists engaging in paragliding activities at Bir Billing. The area’s unique geographical conditions pose significant risks, especially for inexperienced pilots.

In fact, this is not an isolated incident. Earlier in the day, a paraglider got entangled in high-voltage transmission lines near Bir, but fortunately, the pilots managed to land safely. Moreover, the death of three pilots from Russia, Poland, and Lucknow during last year’s Paragliding World Cup Championship has tarnished the sport’s reputation.

To address these concerns, officials from Tourism Department, Baijnath, SDM, and BPA members have held meetings to enforce international standard operating procedures (SOPs) for paragliding. These measures include restricting solo or tandem flights to experienced pilots only.

Anurag Sharma said, “If safety parameters are properly followed by the pilots, the number of mishaps can come down drastically.”

BPA and Tourism Department are working together with other paragliding associations to ensure a safer experience for all participants.