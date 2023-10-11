Four tunnels will be built between Badhyat-Barmana, work will start soon

Shimla: A tender has been awarded for the construction of four tunnels from Badhyat to Barmana under the strategically important Bhanupalli-Bilaspur-Barry broad gauge railway line.

The total length of all these four tunnels will be 6.64 kilometers. This tender has been given to Max Infra Company under Tunnel Package-6.

These tunnels will be built from Badhyat onwards to Barmana. Before this, the tender for eight bridges of the total length of 1.48 km under Bridge Package-2 should be awarded to SIPL Company and the tender of two bridges of total length of 2.38 km under Bridge Package-3 should be awarded to HG Infra.

The special thing is that both these bridges based on viaduct technology are proposed on Gobindsagar Lake in Bilaspur city. With the construction of these bridges, they will also become a center of attraction. A target has been set to complete this project till 2025.

So far, nine out of total 20 tunnel bridges have been completed, while the construction work of the remaining tunnels is going on. This project has an estimated cost of Rs 6600 crore and this cost will increase further.

This railway line is being built in six packages, under which, under package one, work is being done in a total of six packages – Jandauri-Dharat, Dharat-Mahala, Mahala-Dhanswai, Kot-Bharadi, Bharadi-Badhyat and from Badhyat onwards till Barmana. .

On the other hand, the process to acquire the private land identified on the railway line is going on. According to Land Acquisition Officer Abhishek Garg, the process of acquiring the land is going on.

26.13 km track in tunnel, 8.54 km on bridge

26.13 kilometers of track of the railway line will be inside the tunnel, while there will be bridges on a total of 8.54 kilometers of track. In such a situation, only 27.93 kilometers of track will be open. In this way the journey from Jandauri to Barry Barmana will be full of thrill.

The exercise of laying blastless track (BLT) in the first seven tunnels on the railway line has started. This technique is completely safe. The work is in full swing and will be completed soon.