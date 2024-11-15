Two arrested with 91.4 gram heroin in Nurpur

Following a tip-off, the Damtal police in Nurpur police district raided a house at Chhanni village this morning and recovered 91.4 gram of heroin (Chitta) and Rs 38,000 drug money from the possession of Bharat and his younger brother Khanna.

They were arrested by the police and a case under Sections 21 and 29 of the NDPS Act was registered against them. The duo were involved in drug peddling in the inter-state border belt.

Ashok Ratan, Superintendent of Police (SP), Nurpur, said Bharat was involved in drug peddling cases in the past too. He said the Indora police in Nurpur and Pathankot police in Punjab had already booked him under the NDPS Act after recovery of heroin from his possession in September 2018 and March 2020, respectively.

The SP said Bharat’s younger brother Khanna was also facing two cases under the NDPS Act. The Damtal police had arrested him in November 2020 and the Indora police had nabbed him in March 2018 after recovering heroin from his possession. —