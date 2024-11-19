I’m for Himachal’s ‘interest’, judiciary too must bear its ‘caretaker’ role, says CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday said the judiciary, while passing orders like the attachment of Himachal Bhawan in Delhi, must bear in mind under what rules such orders are being passed.

“Like the state government is caretaker of all its properties like Himachal Bhawan, the officials and judges sitting in the judiciary should also be its caretakers like us,” a seemingly unhappy CM said while talking to mediapersons here today.

He was reacting to the High Court order on attaching Himachal Bhawan in Delhi for failure of the state government to pay Rs 64 crore arbitration award in favour of Seli power company.

“Invariably the orders of the arbitrators are not in our favour. After depositing the arbitration money, we will file an appeal against the arbitration order,” he added. I will examine whether our case was pleaded properly by our lawyers in the court or not, said Sukhu.

Sukhu said Rs 64 crore is not a big amount for Himachal government but the case is being fought on legal grounds.

“We have paid Rs 3,000 crore arrears to employees last month, so paying Rs 64 crore is not such a big issue, but it’s a legal battle, which we are fighting,” he stated.

Sharing the details of the legal dispute, CM said Moser Baer company took up the project in 2009. “There was competitive bidding as Rs 10 lakh per MW reserve price was fixed. Mosaer Bear was allotted the project but they did not start work. The matter finally went into arbitration,” said Sukhu. Whether the projects become operational or not the upfront money has to be deposited.

He lashed out at Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur for sensationalising the issues and blowing it out of proportion.

“The BJP regime headed by Jai Ram Thakur had agreed to pay Rs 280 crore award of the arbitrator in the Brakel case, along with interest to the company. His government did no go into appeal against the arbitrator’s award and it is our government which challenged it and finally the High Court order went in favour of Himachal government,” he said.

He said the previous BJP regime was willing to pay Rs 280 crore to Brakel without contesting the award of the arbitrator, which only shows that they were willing to compromise on the state’s interest.