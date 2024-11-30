Trucks on The Ridge: Shimla’s ex-Deputy Mayor files FIR against officials, drivers

Former Deputy Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Tikender Singh Panwar, has filed an FIR against various officials of Home Department, police officials and the owners of two trucks and a large crane for plying on The Ridge, a vehicle prohibited zone which is “sinking”.

The Ridge has a 100-year-old water tank beneath and the foundation area towards Rivoli Theatre and Ice Skating Rink has been sinking. Vehicles are banned on The Ridge and only ambulances are allowed.

Sharing links of two videos, Tikender said they were sufficient to prove the threat that was posed to the lives of Shimla residents.

“The first one is a link of two truck plying on the Ridge Tank at Shimla. This tank is in the vulnerable zone and no vehicular movement is allowed on it. The second link of a large crane parked at the Ridge which further increases the vulnerability of the aforesaid tank,” he said.

Prompting the police to take action, Panwar said, “I request you to take it urgently, failing which, I will be forced to knock the doors of Himachal Pradesh High Court that has already decided to not to allow such functions at the Ridge. Still holding these functions invite contempt of their orders.”