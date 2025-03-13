Mahima: A rising hockey star from rural Himachal

Mahima Pundir, a talented hockey player from the remote village of Dugana in the trans-Giri area of Shillai, is making her mark on the national stage.

Coming from a humble background where agriculture is the primary livelihood, Mahima’s journey is a testament to perseverance and dedication.

One of six siblings, Mahima began playing hockey in Class VII at her village school. Her talent and passion led her to join the Girls Sports Hostel at Majra in Paonta Sahib after completing her Plus Two. She is currently pursuing her graduation at Government Degree College, Paonta Sahib.

Mahima has showcased her skills at the junior, sub-junior, and senior national levels. She made a significant impact as a goalkeeper at the National Games held in Hisar in February 2019 while representing Himachal.

The state team reached the quarterfinals in that tournament. Her consistent performance earned her a spot at the National Hockey Camp in 2019-20, making her the only woman from Himachal to achieve this feat. Now, she has once again been selected for the upcoming National Hockey Camp in Bengaluru from April 26 to June 9.

She credits her success to her family, especially her parents Deep Chand and Gulabi, her elder sister, and her physical education teacher Kamlesh Tomar.

She is also grateful to her coaches Chander Shekhar, Ashish Sen, and Ved Prakash, who played a crucial role in refining her skills at Majra.

A significant boost to women’s hockey in the region came with the construction of an AstroTurf hockey stadium at the Majra women’s hostel in March 2024, built at a cost of ?7.5 crore.

The foundation stone for this facility was laid by former Sports and Youth Affairs Minister and MP Anurag Thakur in May 2022. This facility has become a valuable training ground for aspiring players like Mahima.

While Mahima’s journey reflects the power of determination, the lack of proper sports infrastructure in rural Sirmaur remains a challenge for many young talents.

The district’s under-19 girls’ team demonstrated their potential by winning the state-level championship in Bilaspur last year, proving that rural youth are eager to excel given the right opportunities.

Mahima’s story stands as an inspiration for young girls in the region, showing that hard work and dedication can overcome any obstacle.