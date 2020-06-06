With 17 new cases, tally 393 in Himachal

With 17 new cases, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 393. Five deaths have been reported in the state so far. There are 199 active cases and 185 persons have been cured.

The maximum number of six cases were reported from Hamirpur today, taking the total number of cases in the district to 120, the highest in any district.

The second highest number of 101 cases are in Kangra district where three new cases were reported today.

Besides, three new cases were reported from Chamba, two in Shimla and one each in Kullu, Una and Bilaspur districts.

Return of a large number of people from Maharashtra, Gujarat and Delhi is being viewed as the main reason for the step rise in positive cases in Hamirpur and Kangra.

3 Delhi returnees test +ive

The Tally of infected persons in Kangra district crossed a hundred as three more persons tested positive.

Those who tested positive today include 40-year-old male resident of Kulhan village in Nurpur area. He had returned from Delhi and was in quarantine. Earlier, his son had also tested positive.

The other infected persons are a 34-year-old man and a 31-year- old woman from Minjgram village in Nurpur area. Both had returned from Delhi.

One person from Puira area of Chamba was tested positive. He had returned to Noida and was kept in home quarantine.

Source : The Tribune

