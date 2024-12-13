Weather likely to be dry next fortnight

Dry weather is likely to prevail at most places across the state over the next two weeks. As per the weather department, the possibility of precipitation in December is quite low.

There was a forecast of light snowfall and rain at some places in the state today but the overall weather remained dry. Very light rain/snowfall was observed in the state during the past 24 hours.

From December 13 to 19, maximum temperatures are likely to remain normal or above normal in most parts of the state while minimum temperatures are likely to be normal or below normal.

Light but widespread snowfall and rainfall a few days ago had raised the hopes of more precipitation in the coming days, especially among fruit growers, farmers and those associated with tourism.

The overall rain deficiency in the post-monsoon period, starting from October, is minus 96 per cent. While October and November were almost rainless, the rain deficiency in December is minus 84 per cent till now.