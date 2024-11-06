Kharge dissolves Himachal Congress unit

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) has dissolved the entire Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC).

“The Congress president has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, district presidents and Block Congress Committees of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect,” said AICC general secretary KC Venugopal.

The AICC release, however, does not mention whether HPCC president Pratibha Singh will continue in her role.

Incidentally, Pratibha Singh had sent the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit to the AICC a few days back.

She has said on several occasions that she wanted to reconstitute the Pradesh Congress Committee by bringing in more enthusiastic and committed individuals in places of those who were inactive and were not giving enough time to the organisation.