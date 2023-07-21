HAS preliminary exam will be held on August 27, schedule released by Public Service Commission

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission released the schedule for the screening and preliminary examinations to be conducted for various departments on Thursday.

As per the released schedule, various examinations are to be conducted in the month of August. Commission’s Additional Secretary Sushma Vats has issued a notification in this regard.

According to the information, the first supplementary examination for Himachal Pradesh Finance and Accounts Service will be held on August 7, 8 and 9 from 11 am to 2 pm.

The examination for the post of Assistant Engineer in Jal Shakti Vibhag will be conducted on August 20 from 10 am to 12 noon, while the examination for the posts of Medical Officer Dental in Health Department will also be conducted on August 20 itself.

Apart from this, the examination will be organized for the post of Acharya in Sanskrit colleges under the Higher Education Department on August 23 from 11 am to 1 pm.

The preliminary examination of HAS will be held on August 27 in two sessions from 10 to 12 in the morning and from 2 to 4 in the evening.

This notification has also been uploaded by the Public Service Commission on its website. Candidates can also contact on the phone number of Public Service Commission for more information.