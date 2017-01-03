2 Killed, 2 Grievously Hurt In Car Accident In Himachal Pradesh

CHAMBA: Two persons were killed and two others were seriously injured when the private car in which they were traveling went off the road and rolled down 100 metres below the hillside near Kut on Chamba-Chowari via Jot road on Sunday afternoon.

DSP police headquarter Bir Bahadur said that the bodies of the deceased had been retrieved from the gorge with the help of the locals and sent for postmortem to community health centre (CHC) at Chowari while the injured persons are undergoing treatment.

The deceased had been identified as Vishal Gaurav aged 27 years resident of Amritsar, Nishan Singh aged 24 years residents of Taran (Punjab), the DSP informed; adding that the injured were Jitender aged 22 years and Sandeep, both belonged to Amritsar.

A case in this connection had been registered at Chowari police station for ascertaining the cause of accident, the DSP said.

Comments

comments