Justice Sanjay Karol appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court

following the retirement of Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmed Mir, Justice Sanjay Karol has been appointed Acting Chief Justice of the Himachal Pradesh High Court.

Shimla|| Justice Sanjay Karol has been appointed the acting chief justice of the Himachal High court. Justice Karol enrolled as an advocate in 1986 and practised in various courts, including the Supreme Court of India. He was Advocate General of the Himachal Pradesh from 1998 to 2003 and was designated Senior Advocate in 1999. He was also on the Senior Panel for the Centre in the APEX court.

He made the switch from the Bar to the Bench in 2007, when he was elevated as a judge of the High Court. He has been serving as Executive Chairman of the HP State Legal Services Authority.

At 55, Justice Sanjay Karol is one of the youngest ever judges to take charge of the High Court. He will assume the post of Acting Chief Justice with effect from April 25.

Bid farewell to Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir

The High Court judges and lawyers bade farewell to Chief Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir who retires on April 24. Justice Mansoor Ahmad Mir said judicial reforms were a continuous process, which required support from all quarters of the justice delivery system. He thanked the Bar and the staff for the support during the period of bringing about the change in the system.

Justice Sanjay Karol praised Justice Mir for bringing about the change in the working of the High Court by computerisation. The Advocate General and Chairman of the Bar Council of HP Sharwan Dogra, president of the High Court Bar Association BP Sharma and Assistant Solicitor General of India Ashok Sharma also spoke.Justice Mir had assumed the office of the Chief Justice of the High Court on November, 27, 2013.

