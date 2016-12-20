Mumbai tourist killed in road accident near Raison in Kullu

SHIMLA: A female tourist from Mumbai was killed while five others were injured in a road accident near Raison in Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh. The tourists who had come to visit Manali were returning in their car. When they reached near Raison, a truck trying to overtake another vehicle hit the car during the morning hours.

Sources said after accident the truck driver managed to flee from the spot while those injured in the accident were rushed to Regional Hospital Kullu in ambulance. While being shifted to the hospital, the female tourist, identified as Alka Tanha – wife of Pankaj Tanha, resident of Madhur Apartment, Mahavir Nagar, Kandivali West, Mumbai – succumbed to her injuries, but others were admitted in the hospital for treatment.

The injured have been identified as Pankaj Tanha (49), his son Shubh Tanha (15) and daughter Zeenal Tanha (23) besides Dara Sarita, a resident of Gokuldham Goregaon East and Amrit Pal. The car driver, too, has been injured.

Sources said the condition of Pankaj Tanha and another person is serious. Police have registered a case and has started the investigation. Hunt is on to nab the accused truck driver.

