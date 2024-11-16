Commissioner’s court seeks reply from Sanjauli mosque committee regarding 2 remaining floors

The Commissioner’s court has sought a reply from the Sanjauli Mosque Committee and the Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board regarding the remaining two floors of the five-storeyed mosque in Sanjauli.

On October 5, the Commissioner’s court had ordered the Sanjauli Mosque Committee to raze the top three floors of the mosque within a stipulated time of two months.

After the hearing of the case, Himachal Pradesh Waqf Board office-bearer Qutbuddin said, as per the orders of the court, summons will be issued after the reply regarding the ground and first floors of the mosque and will be filed on the next date of the hearing of the case. He said that the reply would be filed after the committee received the notice.

The case is also being heard in the district court as a Muslim organisation had sought a stay on the Commissioner court’s order to demolish the top three floors of the mosque. The next hearing of the case has been scheduled for November 18.